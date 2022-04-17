Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Update

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vitru stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,355,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,694,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 18.51% of Vitru as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vitru alerts:

Shares of VTRU opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $366.28 million, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. Vitru has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $29.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vitru will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.