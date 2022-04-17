Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU) Short Interest Update

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ WWACU opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95. Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Get Worldwide Webb Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWACU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,779,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $999,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $499,000.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.