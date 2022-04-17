Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 360,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 552.2% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,080,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,873 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 437.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 657,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,051,000 after buying an additional 535,138 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,412,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,257,000. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,659,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,857,000 after buying an additional 319,789 shares during the last quarter.

VWOB opened at $67.00 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

