Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Rises By 69.5%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 105,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the period. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Xcel Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.
