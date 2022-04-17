Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the March 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WMG opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 521,151 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.