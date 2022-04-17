Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Down 31.2% in March

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

VSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verastem in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $329.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.95. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Verastem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,000 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,701,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verastem by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,393,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 2,805,850 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $3,371,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Verastem by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 723,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 616,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

