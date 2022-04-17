Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VTWG opened at $178.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.67 and a 200 day moving average of $201.27. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $240.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,226,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

