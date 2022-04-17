The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $772.50.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 590 ($7.69) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($9.38) to GBX 730 ($9.51) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.73) to GBX 890 ($11.60) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

SGPYY stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

