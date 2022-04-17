Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $1.72. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 53,747 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on XNET. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xunlei from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.64 million, a P/E ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNET. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xunlei by 65.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xunlei by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xunlei by 33.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xunlei by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

