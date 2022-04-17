Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $2.63. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 1,485,365 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on VKTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $213.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 326,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 708.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

