NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.86

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.83. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 40,225 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

