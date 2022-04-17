Totally (LON:TLY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.21

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.21 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.55). Totally shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), with a volume of 1,694,295 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Totally from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.25. The firm has a market cap of £74.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Totally’s previous dividend of $0.25. Totally’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

Totally Company Profile (LON:TLY)

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

