Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $261.36

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 261.36 ($3.41) and traded as high as GBX 265.75 ($3.46). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 265.75 ($3.46), with a volume of 194,175 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £45.39 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30. The stock has a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 260.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

