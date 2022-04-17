AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,181.16

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,181.16 ($15.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,250 ($16.29). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,225 ($15.96), with a volume of 108,015 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABDP shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded AB Dynamics to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 1,850 ($24.11) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,181.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,562.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £277.17 million and a PE ratio of 93.51.

In other AB Dynamics news, insider James Routh bought 2,047 shares of AB Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 977 ($12.73) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.19 ($26,060.97).

AB Dynamics Company Profile (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

