JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €205.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($222.83) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($195.65) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($190.22) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($239.13) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €177.36 ($192.78).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück stock opened at €147.10 ($159.89) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($126.49). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €156.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €160.71.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.