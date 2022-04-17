Bunzl’s (BNZL) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,530 ($32.97) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.00) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($34.21) to GBX 2,800 ($36.49) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Bunzl to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,750 ($35.84) to GBX 2,950 ($38.44) in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,897.14 ($37.75).

LON BNZL opened at GBX 3,065 ($39.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,124 ($40.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.34 billion and a PE ratio of 23.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,871.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,785.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.80 ($0.53) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.53), for a total value of £153,696.20 ($200,281.73).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

