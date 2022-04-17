Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 2,850 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($37.14) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASC. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,694.64 ($48.14).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,763.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,210.53. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75).

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.92), for a total value of £5,936,246.61 ($7,735,531.16).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

