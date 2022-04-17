The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €74.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.89 ($71.62).

ETR:SHL opened at €56.02 ($60.89) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.11. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €45.17 ($49.10) and a one year high of €67.66 ($73.54). The stock has a market cap of $62.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

