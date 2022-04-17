Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.01) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 531 ($6.92) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.95) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.82) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 496.10 ($6.46).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 404 ($5.26) on Thursday. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.73). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 433.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 430.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The company has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.29), for a total transaction of £31,911.81 ($41,584.32). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.39), for a total transaction of £20,041.74 ($26,116.42). In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,559.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

