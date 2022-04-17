JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €59.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.80 ($65.00) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($64.13) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.65 ($69.19).

FRA:DPW opened at €41.07 ($44.64) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.21. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($44.91).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

