BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.32) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.93) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.54).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

