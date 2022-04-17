BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.32) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.93) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.54).
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's (Get Rating)
