Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Down 28.2% in March

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the March 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of ANZBY stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

