BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 25.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $704,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 35.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $10.98 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.10.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

