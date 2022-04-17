Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.23 ($25.25).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.26) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($22.83) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($25.00) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.60 ($22.39) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €17.90 ($19.46) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($18.05) and a one year high of €20.14 ($21.89). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €18.94 and its 200 day moving average is €20.39.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

