Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Drops By 39.4%

Apr 17th, 2022

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRYGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the March 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ATDRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.93) to GBX 514 ($6.70) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $371.42.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.10 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

