Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Drops By 28.1%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARESF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $10.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0392 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

