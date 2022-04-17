L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.67.

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($188.04) to €177.00 ($192.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($165.22) to €155.00 ($168.48) in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $36.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 68,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile (Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.