Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Update

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

