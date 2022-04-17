Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -207.00 and a beta of 1.34. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 5.21%. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -830.00%.

About Adecco Group (Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.