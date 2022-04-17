ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASMIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ASM International from €440.00 ($478.26) to €350.00 ($380.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASM International from €438.00 ($476.09) to €379.00 ($411.96) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.67.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASMIY opened at $320.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.13 and its 200-day moving average is $388.01. ASM International has a 52-week low of $273.01 and a 52-week high of $497.06.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASM International (Get Rating)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.