Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Declines By 35.4%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,463,700 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 6,914,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,318.5 days.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $21.88.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

