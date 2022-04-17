Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $800.00.

BYPLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.88) to GBX 800 ($10.42) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.45) to GBX 800 ($10.42) in a report on Friday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. Bodycote has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $8.95.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

