Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.34

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.34 and traded as high as C$9.52. Enerflex shares last traded at C$9.46, with a volume of 228,900 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on Enerflex and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.67.

Get Enerflex alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.34. The stock has a market cap of C$848.36 million and a PE ratio of -45.05.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$321.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 1.2313472 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -40.48%.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.