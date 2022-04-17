Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.47. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 31,007 shares.
The firm has a market cap of C$70.73 million and a PE ratio of -146.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.78.
Macarthur Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMS)
