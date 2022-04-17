Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $124.20

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$124.20 and traded as high as C$130.20. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$129.59, with a volume of 6,900 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut Mainstreet Equity from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$130.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$137.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$124.36.

Mainstreet Equity ( TSE:MEQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.10 million. Research analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

