Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.45

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.45 ($0.04). Thomas Cook Group shares last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,159,941 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of £53.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.72.
Thomas Cook Group Company Profile (LON:TCG)
Featured Articles
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Thomas Cook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomas Cook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.