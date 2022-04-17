Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $740.63

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 740.63 ($9.65) and traded as high as GBX 767.50 ($10.00). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 735.50 ($9.58), with a volume of 442,820 shares trading hands.

GPOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.77) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 738 ($9.62).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 732.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 740.23.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

