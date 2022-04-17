American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $189.17

Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $189.17 and traded as high as $189.43. American National Group shares last traded at $189.17, with a volume of 58,748 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get American National Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.16.

American National Group ( NASDAQ:ANAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.

In other American National Group news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $3,976,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total transaction of $73,528.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,129,499 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,631,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DLD Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 25,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in American National Group by 729.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.