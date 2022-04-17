Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.18

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.18 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 19.18 ($0.25). Amerisur Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.18 ($0.25), with a volume of 4,817,237 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.18. The company has a market cap of £241.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95.
Amerisur Resources Company Profile (LON:AMER)
