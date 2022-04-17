Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.94

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €5.94 ($6.46) and traded as high as €6.15 ($6.68). Ceconomy shares last traded at €6.15 ($6.68), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on CEC1 shares. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.35) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.37) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.43) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 million and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

