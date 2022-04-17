Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.95

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.95 and traded as high as C$3.64. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 23,704 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$93.83 million and a P/E ratio of 6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.96.

Get Supremex alerts:

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Supremex Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.

Supremex Company Profile (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.