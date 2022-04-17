BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $279.85

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 279.85 ($3.65) and traded as high as GBX 315.93 ($4.12). BBA Aviation shares last traded at GBX 314.80 ($4.10), with a volume of 4,341,842 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 314.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 31.80.
BBA Aviation Company Profile (LON:BBA)
