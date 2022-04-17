Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as high as C$0.48. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.49 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99.
About Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY)
