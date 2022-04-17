Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.83. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 53,315 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.91 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 56.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 67.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 18.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.