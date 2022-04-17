Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.83. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 53,315 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.91 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastech Digital (MHH)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.