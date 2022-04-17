Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.10

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.93 ($0.03). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.93 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,437,516 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.94 million and a P/E ratio of -19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.10.

Get Borders & Southern Petroleum alerts:

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.