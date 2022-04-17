Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,784,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SPXX opened at $17.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $19.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

