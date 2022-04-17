Short Interest in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Drops By 25.6%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 792,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on DV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

In other news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $994,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zagorski purchased 17,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $457,571.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 123,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,959 over the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 182,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 40,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 349.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DV opened at $24.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.72.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

