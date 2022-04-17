Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 179.0 days.
Orora stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. Orora has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $2.81.
About Orora (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orora (ORRAF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.