International Business Machines (IBM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect International Business Machines to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect International Business Machines to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IBM stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

