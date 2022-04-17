Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average of $93.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 239,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 224,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 35,027 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

